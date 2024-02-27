Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects Found Guilty, Facing 20 Years in Prison

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jam Master Jay Two Suspects GUILTY Of Murder

2/27/2024 1:14 PM PT
Two men have now been convicted of murdering Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay ... bringing an end to one of hip hop's longest-running cold cases.

The jury in Brooklyn Federal Court found both defendants Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. guilty Tuesday, just a little under a month after the trial began.

Jay was gunned down more than 21 years ago on the evening of October 30, 2002 ... where prosecutors argued Washington and Jordan both ambushed him at his studio over a failed drug deal, with Jordan executing him at close range with multiple shots to the head.

A third defendant, Jay Bryant, will be tried at a later date after he was implicated in the murder.

Investigators say Bryant left an article containing his DNA at the scene as he's said to have been the point man allowing Washington and Jordan access to the studio to murder the hip hop icon.

Ahead of the trial, Attorney General Merrick Garland took the death penalty off the table but both men are staring at a minimum of 20 years in prison, each.

