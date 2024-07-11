Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels Wants Alternative to Trump vs. Biden

Play video content TMZ.com

Run-DMC legend Darryl McDaniels isn't endorsing President Biden or Donald Trump this November, instead the king from Queens says he just might be the best candidate going forward!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with DMC in NYC, where the 60-year-old hip-hopper told us age isn't a hindrance in the race of life, but in politics ... well, he's still trying to determine how it's impacting POTUS' capability of running the country for another 4 years!!!

We know he's not going for Trump either ... he instructed us to revisit his 2021 patriotic track "America," and joked Tom Morello will be his vice president and Bumpy Knuckles AKA Freddie Foxxx his head of security!!!

Biden lost support from a pair of George's this week -- Clooney and Stephanopoulos -- and the Democrats are impatiently waiting to see if he stays in the race.

DMC's also holding out for the impossible, joking with us the best option would be for Barack Obama to get elected again -- just ask Team USA ... the guy did bring swag to the White House!

DMC was much more reasonable regarding Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef -- he thinks they should go on tour ... together.

From the legend's POV, hip hop is too divided and can make more money together than separately.

