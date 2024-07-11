Barack Obama Daps Up Team USA .... With Hilarious 'Key & Peele' Style Handshakes

Play video content

Barack Obama's living in a 'Key & Peele' skit ... the former President reenacted one of their most hilarious bits as #44 showed love to LeBron James and Team USA!

If you haven't seen it (shame on you!), Jordan Peele, portraying Obama in the 2014 skit, is met by fans after delivering a speech. Peele, as BO, greets supporters with handshakes -- but the style of shake differed depending on race.

Formal with white people ... Black supporters were dapped up.

Sure enough, life imitates art ... 'cause when Obama visited the Team USA basketball stars on Wednesday for USA Basketball's 50th anniversary party, it was a scene straight out of the show.

The former President dapped up Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, Bron, along with the rest of the players.

But, when he reached the staff, who were white, he went back to the formal shake.

A lot of fans were quick to call out the resemblance. "Obama acting out the Key and Peele sketch in real life!" ... a fan wrote on social media.

Obama also enjoyed watching Team USA's 1st Paris Olympics exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena ... where he got to hang out with a group of NBA legends including Reggie Miller, Gary Payton, Tim Hardaway Sr., and more.

He also met with former WNBA star and 3x NCAA champion coach Dawn Staley.

As far as the game, Team USA beat Canada (which has a bunch of NBA stars), 86-72 ... and as a postgame troll job, the DJ played Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us", which obviously takes aim at Drake, who is from Toronto.

