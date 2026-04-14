Hotel Where Ashlee Jenae Died Offers Condolences, Cooperation

Influencer Ashlee Jenae was staying in a luxury villa on an African island when she was found unconscious in her room and pronounced dead at the hospital ... and now the hotel is speaking out amid the tragedy.

Ashlee and her fiancé, Joe McCann, were shacking up at Zuri Zanzibar ... and hotel management tells us they are "deeply saddened by a tragic incident involving one of our guests."

Zuri Zanzibar management adds, "Our sincerest thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and loved ones during this painful time. We are providing our full cooperation to the local authorities and the U.S. Embassy."

Ashlee and Joe were in Zanzibar celebrating her 31st birthday ... and they got engaged on the trip too.

She was found unconscious in her room last week, and was taken to a hospital, where her death was confirmed ... there are reports police are investigating a possible suicide, but her family isn't buying it, and there's been no official cause of death.

Meanwhile, Ashlee's family tells us they haven't spoken with Joe ... and there are reports Ashlee's fiancé is being interviewed by police as part of the death investigation.

Ashlee's father is in Washington D.C., trying to get the government involved ... and her family is considering a trip to Zanzibar to meet face-to-face with local officials handling the investigation.