Oliver Tree's Girlfriend Posts Touching Tribute on His Birthday

Oliver Tree would've turned 33 today, and his girlfriend posted a touching tribute in his honor ... comparing him to Jesus Christ.

Fiona Chernavskaya shared a bunch of pics and videos to her Instagram story Monday, remembering the musician on his heavenly birthday ... just two weeks after he tragically died in a helicopter crash in Brazil.

She shared a few cute clips of Oliver on stage, plus her cheering him on during soundcheck and a behind-the-scenes moment backstage.

Fiona concluded with a sweet collage of some silly snaps from her time with Oliver, writing ... "33 like Jesus."

Remember ... after Oliver's death, Fiona called out gossip about his love life, saying people need to stop talking about "other women that Oliver may have been seeing."

She insisted she and the singer were monogamous, adding ... "right now im mourning my partner and best friend, anything else is unimportant. please have some respect."

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As we reported ... Oliver and 5 other people were killed June 14, when two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Both choppers burst into flames and crashed to the ground, killing Oliver as well as Argentine producer Lucas Vignale, YouTuber Gaspi, Lucas Brito Chaves, and the pilots of both crafts, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.