Nolan Wells Football Coach Tracy Lampley Says There Was No Racial Tension At School
Nolan Wells' Football Coach No Racial Tensions At School ... Everyone Liked Nolan!!!
Nolan Wells' high school football coach, Tracy Lampley, is breaking his silence on the death investigation ... and he doubts race was involved.
Tracy joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... and we asked him if there were racial tensions at their Mississippi high school.
Nolan's coach says that's not the vibe he gets ... telling us the students "grew up together" and "played together."
What's more, Coach Tracy says Nolan got along with everyone ... remembering him for his big smile and big personality. He says people gravitated towards Nolan.
As you know, Nolan went missing on Horn Island, Mississippi, following a Fourth of July boat trip ... he was found dead two days later, sparking an investigation.
Ben Crump is representing Nolan's family ... and he's questioned how authorities are handling the situation... telling us last week that Nolan's body will undergo an independent autopsy in Washington D.C.
Meanwhile, Nolan's parents claim investigators are keeping them in the dark.
Catch the full interview on "TMZ Live."