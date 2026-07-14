Nolan Wells Case: Sheriff Says Investigators Will Not Be Rushed, Working With DA

The Nolan Wells police probe will not be rushed as investigators are now working with prosecutors to figure out what exactly happened in the mysterious death of the teen, this according to the Mississippi sheriff in charge of the case.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News on Monday that it's essential for his investigators to not be put on a timetable and rushed by people who are clamoring for answers.

Ledbetter also called for anyone with information to provide it to his investigators so they can get to the bottom of the puzzling case.

As we previously reported, 18-year-old Nolan set out for a boat trip with friends on July 4 to Horn Island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast. During the trip, the group posted a photo on Facebook, showing them sitting on the boat.

But when they returned to the mainland later in the day, Nolan was nowhere in sight, and his family reported him missing. Two days later, his body was found near the shoreline of Horn Island during a police search.

Since then, there's been no real answers on what led to Nolan's death. Pure speculation has taken over with people theorizing Nolan -- who was Black -- was killed in a racially charged incident because of Mississippi's long history of racism.

Sheriff Ledbetter told ABC that Nolan's family "deserves a thorough and factual investigation, and that's exactly what they're going to get."

The sheriff added that his investigators are now working with the local district attorney, noting that the collaberation doesn't necessarily mean Nolan met with foul play.