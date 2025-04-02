'The Never Ever Mets' Host Ta'Rhonda Jones Reveals Her Dating Dos & Don'ts

Play video content TMZ.com

Ta'Rhonda Jones is breaking down the rules of modern romance, just in time for season 2 of her dating show, "The Never Ever Mets," where couples who’ve chatted online finally meet IRL.

We caught up with Ta'Rhonda outside L.A. hotspot The Great White, and she started with her first major no-no: filters ... saying they’re a big red flag, and it makes sense ... considering she’s seen a whole lotta catfishing go down on the show.

Catch the whole clip -- she spills on the time a guy got let down big time on the show after realizing the woman he matched with looked a little different below the chest IRL.

She also shares why coffee shops are the perfect spot to meet your match -- way better than the chaos of a dinner date. Oh, and she’s got some spicy takes on women ordering the priciest thing on the menu when they’re out with a date.

Bottom line, Ta'Rhonda acknowledges the brutal online dating scene and makes a solid case for "The Never Ever Mets" -- a safe spot for singles to meet up in person after chatting online!