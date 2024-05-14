Zayn Malik Says He Got Kicked Off Tinder, No One Believed It Was Him

Dating apps aren't exactly the best for finding love among normies -- and celebs aren't having much luck on them either -- including Zayn Malik ... who tried (and failed) using Tinder.

The One Direction heartthrob dished about his attempt to find love on the dating app after moving to a farm in Bucks County, PA ... which ended up with his hopes crushed when locals swiping through the small town couldn't believe he was the real deal.

Zayn told Nylon, "Everyone accused me of catfishing. They're like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik's pictures for?' I've been kicked off once or twice."

He goes on to say he didn't have much success on Tinder -- and now, he says he's given up on dating apps entirely. In fact, he tells the outlet he's not even trying to meet anyone at all, 'cause he says for the first time in his life ... he's super happy just being single.

What's interesting about that ... he recently admitted he's never fallen in love in his life, even though he was with Gigi Hadid for years and had a freaking kid with her and everything.

Since then, he hasn't officially been linked to anyone publicly .. and it sounds like even behind the scenes, he was striking out -- which is nuts, 'cause the dude's a total stud.

Play video content 5/9/24 Zach Sang Show

A rep for Tinder tells TMZ they've tried contacting Zayn's team to see if they can help him with whatever issue he may have been having ... but it seems like he's thrown in the towel.