'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi Sweetheart Is Married

"Jersey Shore" star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is married ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ ... the wedding took place at the swanky Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, NJ, while cameras rolled.

We're told most of the cast was present for the nuptials, but it's unclear if that includes Sammi's ex Ronnie. They had a bitter breakup in 2014 before reuniting at the reunion, where things seemed cordial.

This news comes after the reality star became engaged to Justin May and welcomed their first child, Vincent Keith May, back in August.

We reached out to "Jersey Shore" reps ... so far, no word back.