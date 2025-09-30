Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Proposes to Taylor Swift in Festive Halloween Display

Taylor and Travis Life of a Show-Ghoul Halloween Display Recreates Proposal!

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift travis kelce skeleton proposal main getty image direct composite
Getty / The Image Direct Composite

There's nothing spooky about this Halloween house -- Swifties in New Orleans have updated their annual Halloween display to include Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift!

Check it out -- the 'Skeleton House,' as it's nicknamed, shows Travis 'Skelce' getting down on one knee in front of a floral arch. The skeleton is dressed in a black top while skeleton Taylor's adorned in a black and white striped dress, a blonde wig and her signature red lip.

taylor swift The Skeleton House nola image direct 2
The Image Direct

As you can see, the outfits take inspiration from the power couple's actual engagement photos!

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement Photos
Launch Gallery
The Proposal Launch Gallery

The Swifties in charge of the awesome display also made a play on the Kansas City Chiefs ... naming them the Kansas Swiftie Chiefs.

Looks like this skeleton couple will be each other's boos forever ... and not even death will let them part.

taylor swift The Skeleton House nola image direct 1
The Image Direct

This house is clearly full of Swifties ... 'cause they also created a display of Taylor from different eras to pay tribute to her career. Now that's sweeter than a full-sized candy bar.

As you know, the real-life Tay and Trav got engaged over the summer, surrounded by a stunning display of florals.

090325_travis_kelce_engaged_new_heights_kal
LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!
New Heights

Travis has gushed over the special moment, revealing he cried while asking for the global superstar's hand in marriage ... and recently confirmed they are in wedding planning mode.

Taylor has kept tight-lipped about their engagement ... but we're sure it fulfilled her 'Wildest Dreams'.

Related articles