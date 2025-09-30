Travis Kelce Proposes to Taylor Swift in Festive Halloween Display

There's nothing spooky about this Halloween house -- Swifties in New Orleans have updated their annual Halloween display to include Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift!

Check it out -- the 'Skeleton House,' as it's nicknamed, shows Travis 'Skelce' getting down on one knee in front of a floral arch. The skeleton is dressed in a black top while skeleton Taylor's adorned in a black and white striped dress, a blonde wig and her signature red lip.

As you can see, the outfits take inspiration from the power couple's actual engagement photos!

The Swifties in charge of the awesome display also made a play on the Kansas City Chiefs ... naming them the Kansas Swiftie Chiefs.

Looks like this skeleton couple will be each other's boos forever ... and not even death will let them part.

This house is clearly full of Swifties ... 'cause they also created a display of Taylor from different eras to pay tribute to her career. Now that's sweeter than a full-sized candy bar.

As you know, the real-life Tay and Trav got engaged over the summer, surrounded by a stunning display of florals.

Play video content New Heights

Travis has gushed over the special moment, revealing he cried while asking for the global superstar's hand in marriage ... and recently confirmed they are in wedding planning mode.