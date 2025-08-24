Athena Prepared To Win First AEW World Title, Rips Toni Storm Ahead of Match

Play video content TMZSports.com

Athena is looking to make a statement against Toni Storm at AEW Forbidden Door on Sunday ... and she caught up with TMZ Sports to explain why she's walking out with gold around her waist for the first time with the promotion!!

Athena -- FKA as Ember Moon in WWE -- chopped it up with "TMZ Sports" TV show cohost Mojo Muhtadi ahead of her showdown in London ... and she held nothing back when opening up on the current champ.

"Toni is nothing but a hack who tries to just put on this facade of being this 1920s character," she said. "This hasn't happened in a while, that we've seen someone that has this much charisma that has grifted her way to the top."

"I'm definitely irritated with that, for sure. But you know what? It's about me on Sunday and me beating Toni Storm."

While she acknowledges Storm has been all around the world and taken on some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, she called her "a one-dimensional pony."

"She's never wrestled with me," Athena said.

"I can work every style. I can be a technician, I can be a high flyer. I can kick you in the face and smile in front of the cameras. I'm just very excited to have the opportunity to showcase myself on such a big international platform."

