Tony Khan Says AEW Fans Have Major Impact On Booking Process

AEW is set to air its 300th episode of "Dynamite" on Wednesday ... and the promotion's president, Tony Khan, is sharing the secret to the success over the past six years -- saying the fans play a major role in the decision-making process.

All Elite Wrestling is celebrating the big milestone on TBS in a few hours ... and Khan sat down with us on Tuesday to talk all about what they've been able to accomplish to date, as well as how they operate.

We asked the 42-year-old how much sway the audience has whenever they are putting their product together ... and he told us they absolutely influence what people end up seeing on their TV screens.

"The fans are a huge, major influence on me personally and on AEW," Khan said. "I really believe in listening to fans, and the fans have been so positive about AEW in 2025."

"I think it's the most positive it's been in four years, maybe ever," he added. "Right now we're having great trends. We've been able to grow viewership quarter over quarter, multiple quarters in a row."

He says even if it's negative/constructive feedback, as long as it improves AEW -- that's all that matters.

We also asked Khan for his favorite memories out of all the episodes they've had ... and he believes "one of the greatest moments ever in AEW" was the arrival of wrestling legend Sting.

"He's one of my all-time favorite wrestlers," he said. "That's one of my favorite moments. Also, when Sting and Darby Allin won the world tag team championships in Phoenix. Going into their final match as a team, and Sting's final match as a pro wrestler."

"I think the greatest retirement send-off imaginable."