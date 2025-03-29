Saraya Talks Potential WWE Reunion After AEW Departure

Play video content TMZSports.com

Saraya and All Elite Wrestling have gone their separate ways ... and while the former WWE Superstar is excited to pursue opportunities outside of the squared-circle, she tells TMZ Sports she'd seriously consider a return to her old promotion.

We caught up with Saraya shortly after news broke of her contract with AEW coming to an end ... and she reiterated it was a mutual split from both sides.

"Tony [Khan] was great throughout the whole process," she said. "He was very supportive of everything. I just wanted to get my toes wet outside of wrestling."

"I feel like my time in AEW was coming to an end anyway," she added. "I love my time there. I loved everyone behind the scenes. I got treated really well, but I was just like, okay, I'm gonna have to just take a little chance on myself here, and kind of dive into the world outside of wrestling."

The question on every wrestling fan's mind, though, is one thing -- could we see Paige back inside a WWE ring? While she isn't ruling it out, she admitted the moment would have to make sense.

"I loved WWE," she said ... adding, "I mean, sure, if the right thing comes along, absolutely. I'll say yes; maybe it just depends what it is."

But for now, her focus is on her new ventures -- including her book "Hell in Boots" and her podcast, "Rulebreakers With Saraya."

"I feel like a lot of people have told my story, and then a lot of people on the internet like to tell my story," she said. "It's always wrong on the internet. And I was like, I want to take control of my life a little bit."