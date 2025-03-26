Saraya Announces Exit From All Elite Wrestling

Saraya -- FKA Paige in WWE -- has announced she is parting ways with All Elite Wrestling.

The English wrestler made the announcement in her upcoming podcast "Rulebreakers With Saraya," which drops on Thursday.

"I'm here to tell you that me and AEW's relationship has come to an end," Saraya said. "I had an amazing time there. There's no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time."

"Right now, there’s really no storylines where I would fit in."

She made it clear her exit has nothing to do with the company's President -- Tony Khan -- as she enjoyed her time working for the org.

"I loved my f***ing time there," she said. "Tony's f***ing awesome. And anyone that goes to work there will just enjoy their time. It’s just great. And I’ll miss the girls' locker room."

The 32-year-old debuted for AEW in 2022 after leaving the WWE that same year. Her last match on television came in October 2024, before she elected to take some time away from the ring.

