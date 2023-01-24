AEW Honoring Jay Briscoe With Tribute Match After Tragic Death

AEW will honor Jay Briscoe with a tribute match this week ... just days after the wrestling star tragically died in a car crash.

AEW honcho Tony Khan announced the details of the match on Tuesday ... explaining Jay's brother and tag-team partner, Mark Briscoe, will fight Jay Lethal on Wednesday night in Lexington, Kentucky to honor Jay Briscoe.

Khan said in a tweet that Mark and Lethal, a longtime friend/rival of JB, wanted to fight one another to celebrate the life and legacy of their brother and contemporary in the industry.

Tomorrow 1/25

Lexington KY

Live on TBS

8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite



Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal



Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great

Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday,

his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe pic.twitter.com/uzeQ0L4t5h — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2023 @TonyKhan

Jay and Mark were Ring of Honor World Tag Team champions at the time of his tragic death ... and won multiple championships together throughout their storied careers.

As we previously reported, 38-year-old Jay Briscoe -- real name is Jamin Pugh -- died in a car crash on Jan. 17 in Laurel, Delaware, after a 2019 Chevy Silverado collided with his vehicle head-on.

Tributes, donations and remembrances have poured in for the former wrestler and his family since the tragedy ... with the AEW even releasing shirts to help raise funds for the Pughs in wake of the accident.

"The Pugh family lost a husband, a father, a brother, a son," the promotion said after unveiling the shirts, "and in an effort to both honor Jay's memory as well as support those left behind, we are offering this 'Reach For The Sky' t-shirt with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the Pugh family as they cope with this tragic loss."