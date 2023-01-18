Cops Say Jay Briscoe's Two Daughters Injured In Fatal Car Crash, Critical Condition

The car crash that killed pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe on Tuesday also left his two daughters in critical condition ... cops announced on Wednesday.

According to Delaware State Police, the wreck happened in Laurel at around 5:09 PM ... when the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 suddenly veered into Briscoe's lane, and slammed head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Cops say the driver of the Silverado 1500, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, and Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) were pronounced dead at the scene ... but Briscoe's two passengers, his 9-year-old and 12-year-old girls, survived.

Both, however, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Ashley Pugh, Briscoe's wife, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning that the family needed prayers.

"Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back," Ashley said. "Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting!"

"Pray for strength for all of us!" she added. "We have a long long road ahead of us!"