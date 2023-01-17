Kevin Nash Sparks Concern After Disturbing Comments About Son's Death

Kevin Nash made dark and emotional comments regarding the three-month anniversary of his son's death ... sparking concern from fans after the WWE legend hinted at having suicidal thoughts.

Nash addressed 26-year-old Tristen's passing on his "Kliq This" podcast this week ... saying, "Today is week 12 that I lost my boy."

"Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean -- time flies when you're having fun."

Nash's cohost, Sean Oliver, was quick to denounce the morbid comment ... replying, "Don't play like that. You have guns, so you can't say those things."

But the 63-year-old doubled down on his statement ... saying, "I can do whatever the f*** I wanna do. Long as I leave a note."

The conversation changed to how Nash is actually coping with the tragic loss -- the wrestler says it's much easier to tell everyone he's doing fine ... when in reality, it couldn't be further from the truth.

Nash says he struggles to find a reason to get out of bed every morning ... but received words of support from fellow wrestler Tyrus.

Fans flooded the podcast episode's comment section following the discussion ... showing love and praise for Nash.

As we previously reported, Tristen died after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest back in October. He was just 26.