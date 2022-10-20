Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's Son, Tristen, Dead At 26

WWE Legend Kevin Nash Son Dead At 26

10/20/2022 12:03 PM PT
tristan nash

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, who recently started working with his father's podcast, tragically passed away this week ... it was announced Thursday.

He was only 26 years old.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Kevin Nash Tristen Nash

Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement on behalf of Tristen's parents, Kevin and Tamara, confirming the terrible news -- adding the family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Tristen's death comes seven months after Kevin lost one of his best friends in the wrestling industry, Scott Hall, who died earlier this year at 63.

kevin nash and scott hall

Today actually would have been Scott's 64th birthday.

Rest in peace.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later