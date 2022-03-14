WWE Legend Scott Hall Dead At 63

... After Being Taken Off Life Support

WWE legend Scott Hall has passed away following complications from a recent surgery, sources tell TMZ Sports. He was 63 years old.

As we previously reported, Hall -- AKA Razor Ramon -- was placed on life support after experiencing serious medical issues related to a procedure on a broken hip ... suffering three heart attacks on Saturday.

Hall's good friend and fellow wrestler Kevin Nash said the family intended to take the legend off life support once his loved ones were able to say goodbye one last time ... and on Monday night, he was pronounced dead.

Hall kickstarted his career with the National Wrestling Alliance in 1984 ... and went on to make a name for himself with World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Federation in the 1990s.

Hall is well-known for his signature toothpick throw ... which was a fan-favorite move over the years. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Hall's biggest match came against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X ... in a ladder match for the Intercontinental title.

Hall -- alongside Nash and Hulk Hogan -- co-founded the New World Order in 1996 ... becoming a massive success in the industry. The group reunited in 2015 ... taking the stage at WrestleMania 31.

The nWo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.