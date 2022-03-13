WWE Star Scott Hall On Life Support After Hip Surgery

Scott Hall -- one of WWE's biggest superstars from the 20th century -- is reportedly on life support ... this after major surgery complications.

The news was reported Sunday by PW Torch, which says Hall is clinging to life at a hospital in Georgia ... following a procedure to work on his broken hip. According to the outlet, SH suffered three heart attacks Saturday night.

PWT reports the heart attacks come on the heels of his hip surgery last week, which they say caused a complication when a blood clot got loose in the midst of operating.

Hall is one of the bona fide living legends of pro wrestling still active today. He rose to prominence in the '90s through the WWF playing the character Razor Ramon ... and then went on to assume his actual name in the WCW.

He's also one of the founding members of the wrestling stable New World Order (nWo) ... alongside Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash -- who portrayed themselves as wrestling outcasts looking to take the sport over in street gang, tough-guy fashion.

Hall is a multi-time champ -- he's won multiple titles with the WCW, including several tag team championships, and at least four with WWF. He's also competed in multiple WrestleMania events over the years ... and was even due to appear at this year's showdown.

Despite stepping away from WWE in the early 2000s, he continued to wrestle professionally until about 2010, at which point he semi-retired ... but still stayed active within WWE. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame twice ... once as a solo act in 2014 and again as a new member in 2020.