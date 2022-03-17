WWE Legend Diamond Dallas Page Has Dinner W/ Scott Hall's Family Days After Death

As the wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of WWE legend Scott Hall, Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page -- aka "DDP" -- had dinner with his family just days after his death.

DDP posted pictures of him and Cody Hall, Scott's son, on Thursday ... showing the men doing the iconic nWo hand signal ... which Scott made popular during his wrestling career.

"Had an awesome steak dinner last night with @realscotthall family

@cassastrudel @realcodyhall @manowarfan1 we sat around and told stories of the Bad Guy💥 DDP💎," Page captioned in an Instagram post.

Hall and Page's relationship extends well outside of the squared circle. When Hall was in and out of rehab at one point in his life, it was Page who suggested he try "DDP Yoga" -- which combines yoga, dynamic resistance, and calisthenics to improve overall health and well-being.

Hall, also known as "Razor Ramon," attributed DDP's methods with getting him back on track ... and said at the time the connection he shared with DDP as legendary wrestlers allowed him to trust Dallas.

As we reported, Hall was put on life support after suffering complications from a recent hip surgery. Once his condition deteriorated to the point where it wasn't possible for Hall to recover, one of his best friends, Kevin Nash, announced he'd be taken off life support.

Miss you more than you know bro. We had a hell of a ride together 🙏🏼 thank you for the memories ❤️ Rest Peacefully Scott 💥💎 pic.twitter.com/24g6D2VzSh — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 16, 2022 @RealDDP