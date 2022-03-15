Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To Scott Hall With Emotional Speech After Wrestler's Death

Play video content

Hulk Hogan said goodbye to Scott Hall with an emotional speech on Monday night ... saying to a crowd of people, "I love him so much I can't even explain it to you."

The Hulkster delivered the tribute message at his restaurant in Florida just hours after the wrestling legend's death ... explaining in a three-minute chat exactly how much Hall meant to him.

Hulk told a group of fans gathered at his place that Hall -- who co-founded the nWo with him and wrestled with him as "Razor Ramon" for years -- helped change his career when he was at a low point.

"He took care of me when I was down and out," Hulk said. "Everybody thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map."

Hulk asked his audience to pray for Hall -- and then in a nod to the wrestling legend's "The Bad Guy" persona, he asked everyone to party their faces off.

As we reported, Hall died on Monday following complications from surgery to repair a broken hip. He was just 63 years old.

Wrestlers everywhere tipped their hats to the former star following the news ... with The Rock also delivering an emotional tribute message on Tuesday morning.

The former WWE star shared a video of one of his matches with Hall on his social media page, and wrote, "Go rest high."