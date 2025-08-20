WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Mourns Mother's Death After Cancer Battle

Trish Stratus is mourning the loss of her mother, Alice Stratigeas ... with the WWE Hall of Famer announcing she passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

Stratus shared the tragic news with her fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday ... saying she hasn't been able to find the words until now -- and that writing it "makes it more real."

"She fought through so many battles in her life with a strength that amazed me, and even in her hardest days, she was still thinking of everyone else first," Stratus wrote. "That was my mama - selfless, brave, and full of love."

Stratus ended her tribute by saying while her heart is broken, she promises her grandkids will "never forget what the incredible woman their Nana was."

"You are my literal fighting spirit and dammit, I'm gonna miss you so much!"

Two weeks ago, the 49-year-old was forced to pull out of an autograph signing event in Wales, citing that "My mom needs me by her side right now" and the distance played a role in canceling her appearance.