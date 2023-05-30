WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera Expecting First Child, We're Pregnant!

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera just got the surprise of a lifetime recently -- the WWE Superstar and singer have a baby on the way!!

Bliss revealed the exciting news on Instagram early Tuesday morning ... admitting the pregnancy was not necessarily planned, but they couldn't be happier nonetheless.

As part of the reveal, Alexa posted a cute pic of her sonogram and a white onesie that fittingly reads, "Best Oops Ever!"

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 💖💙 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!" 31-year-old Bliss captioned the post.

Alexa also shared a pic kissing Ryan as they held wine glasses with a sign that read, "Do Not Refill Untill (sic) December."

The former two-time Smackdown Women's Champion married the 40-year-old "On the Way Down" singer in April 2022 ... and have been quite the power couple ever since.

Alexa's pregnancy announcement was received with overwhelming support ...with Liv Morgan, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Bianca Belair publicly congratulating her.