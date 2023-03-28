WWE's Alexa Bliss Reveals Post-Skin Cancer Cut, 'Lookin' Like Frankenstein!'

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is giving an up-close look at her skin cancer surgery recovery ... showing off several stitches on the side of her face and joking she's "lookin' like Frankenstein!!"

As we previously reported, Bliss went under the knife last week ... after docs discovered she had basal cell carcinoma, which is one of the most common types of skin cancer in the U.S.

Alexa is now on the mend after the "quick and easy procedure" to remove the spot on her face ... and things appear to be going well, 'cause she's cracking jokes about it all now.

"Went from looking like glam to looking like Frankenstein," Bliss tweeted alongside a pic of her stitches.

Although Bliss is still recovering, the 31-year-old didn't let it stop her from hitting up the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday with her husband, Ryan Cabrera.

With Bliss in L.A. for the awards show, WWE fans began to wonder if she'll appear at WrestleMania 39 this weekend at SoFi Stadium ... and while she confirmed to Cinema Blend she'll be there, she didn't reveal whether she would be entering the ring.

"I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania," Bliss told the outlet. "I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It's the company where you always expect the unexpected. We'll have to see."