WWE Star Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Recovering After Removal

Scary news for Alexa Bliss ... the WWE superstar says she was recently diagnosed with skin cancer, and now she's urging everyone to "get your skin checked!"

Bliss revealed the diagnosis this week, saying she had a biopsy done on a spot on her face that'd "gotten worse," and the test showed it was basal cell carcinoma.

FYI, an estimated 3.6 million cases of basal cell carcinoma are diagnosed each year, according to the Skin Care Foundation. SCF says the cancer is curable if detected and treated early.

Bliss says she then had a "quick and easy procedure" to remove the cancer. Alexa says doctors also discovered squamous cells, another form of carcinoma, which is often the result of too much UV light, according to Mayo Clinic.

"Dear younger me," Bliss wrote on social media after the procedure, "you should have stayed out of tanning beds."

Play video content

But, in the end, it's good news for Alexa!

"All clear now though! Thank you @americanskininstitute for taking care of me!

Bliss also reassured fans she'll be fine and back in no time ... writing, "Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol"

Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE programming since she lost to Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January ... but Alexa has denied rumors she's on a hiatus from the company.

"Tired of seeing these tweets," Bliss tweeted on March 10. "I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me."