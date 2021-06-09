Ryan Cabrera, Alexa Bliss Want to Normalize Men Wearing Engagement Rings

Play video content BACKGRID

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss agree with Beyonce ... if ya like it, you should put a ring on it -- that goes for men and women, which is why he's already rocking a "man-gagement" ring.

The singer and WWE superstar were at LAX Wednesday when a photog noticed they were both wearing rings as they clutched their iced coffees. He asked the obvious ... did they already get married? But, they explained it's not what it seems.

Ryan says the band is his engagement ring from Alexa, and she says they want to normalize this practice. His reasoning is making sure all the ladies out there know he's taken.

As we reported, Ryan popped the question back in November after a year of dating, and now they're saying the wedding will be next year, and they're planning a huge celebration once the pandemic's a bad memory.

Sounds like the nuptials will be heavy on friends and light on family.

Alexa also seems to be in better spirits after mourning the death of her beloved pet pig, Larry-Steve, who died last month when he suffered a medical emergency ... and Alexa says multiple vets refused to treat him.