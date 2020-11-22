The Miz Demands to Sing at Ryan Cabrera's Wedding, I'm Dead Serious!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

WWE superstar, reality TV legend ... and now, wedding singer?!

The Miz tells TMZ Sports he's ready to add that last item to his resume ... saying he deserves the role at Alexa Bliss' and Ryan Cabrera's upcoming nuptials -- 'cause he helped set them up!!

The 40-year-old has been buds with Cabrera for nearly two decades -- and after he met Bliss through the WWE, he says he basically helped bring the two together.

Now, as somewhat of a reward, he says he's gunnin' to belt out some tunes at their impending reception!!

"Ryan played mine and [my wife] Maryse's wedding, like he played our first song -- our first dance," The Miz told us. "So, I think it's only right for me to return the favor."

And, if it ends up going down ... The Miz says don't expect him to be all that bad!!

The WWE star says all the lessons he learned putting out his "Hey Hey" diss track prior to WrestleMania this year should give him a leg up if it comes time to grab the mic at the wedding.

"To have me play your wedding, he did it for me, I should do it for him!" The Miz says. "It's just tit for tat."

As for the newly engaged couple, The Miz says he's straight-up thrilled they've found love with each other ... telling us, "They're happy. That's all that matters!"