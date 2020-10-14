John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Private Ceremony, Marriage License Filed

Exclusive Details

John Cena is a MARRIED MAN -- tying the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida ... official records show.

The couple began dating back in early 2019, following Cena's high profile split with ex-fiancee Nikki Bella in 2018.

Cena and Shariatzadeh got very serious very quickly -- and were spotted making out all over town for the past year!

Apparently, the two got engaged on the down-low -- and filed for a marriage certificate in Florida in early October.

And, according to official documents obtained by TMZ Sports, they swapped "I Dos" on Oct. 12th in a ceremony in Tampa. News of the marriage was first reported by PWInsider.

BTW ... Shay was born in Iran but is a Canadian citizen. She works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.

Cena is a pretty famous wrestler, actor, rapper and male g-string enthusiast (seriously!).

We reached out to Cena's camp for comment -- but you know, he's probably off doing newlywed things.

Mazel tov!

This is Cena's second wedding, he previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.

Cena dated Bella for roughly 6 years but they split because he didn't want children at the time and Nikki wanted to start a family.