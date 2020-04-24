John Cena Wears 'Hot Pink Banana Hammock' Undies Because He Likes the Fit

Breaking News

Forget boxers vs. briefs ... John Cena rocks a BANANA HAMMOCK in his real day-to-day life because he likes the way it fits.

Yep.

The WWE superstar was doing an interview/photo shoot with Men's Journal when he changed clothes between shots right in front of the reporter ... revealing his "hot pink" banana hammock thong.

As the reporter put it ... "Picture just some poor spandex holding on for dear life."

When the reporter asked 43-year-old Cena if that was his usual underwear (and not some special piece for the photo shoot), John confirmed that he's a hammock man, through and through.

"It is [my underwear] ... More for the fit, less for the color."

Hey, if it works for you!!!

Naturally, we did some digging ... that's what we do ... and found out this wasn't just a one-off.

Cena famously rocked a black banana hammock thong during a WWE segment back in the day ... while admitting he has a "thing" with nudity.