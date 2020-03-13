Patrick Mahomes Escapes Coronavirus With Thonged-Out GF In Mexico

Breaking News

Patrick Mahomes STAYS winning!!!

The Super Bowl MVP avoided the coronavirus pandemic this week by soaking in some Mexico rays -- and he did it all with his bikini-clad GF and a grip of her friends!!

The Chiefs superstar hit up a boat with his boo, Brittany Matthews, and her crew down in Cabo ... and as you can see, there wasn't a COVID-19 concern insight.

Mahomes sucked face with Brittany often, chilled on the boat's bed ... and it sure as hell looked like he and everyone else had a blast.

"Great times with Great people!!" Mahomes said of the trip.

Of course, it's just the latest in a long line of Ws for the 24-year-old ... who just can't seem to lose these last few weeks.

Remember, the QB put on a clinic in the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl against the 49ers last month ... and he partied his face off just about every day after!!

FYI, Mahomes is also in the middle of a 4-year, $16 MILLION deal that could get ripped up by the Chiefs for the richest contract in NFL history this offseason.