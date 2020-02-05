Patrick Mahomes Stopped SB Parade to Pee, High Fived Fans After!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

STOP THE PARADE .... Patrick Mahomes has to pee!!!!

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade came to a screeching halt on Wednesday so the MVP could take an MVPee.

Check out the footage of the special security task force assigned to cover Mahomes at all times ... even during his potty break. PROTECT MAHOMES AT ALL TIMES!!

After the leak, Mahomes raced out of the porta-potty and high fived a bunch of the fans lined up along the parade route ... hoping, praying, guessing he washed his hands first!