Jude Law Strips Down to Speedo, Gets Handsy with 'New Pope' Costar

Jude Law ﻿is blessed where it matters most ... and he's showing off his incredibly toned bod in a tiny white Speedo that has us rushing to the altar!!!

Jude stripped down to the tiniest swimwear you'll ever see on a religious leader, filming scenes Monday on a beach in Venice, Italy for his upcoming HBO series, "The New Pope."

This version of the pontiff really puts it all out there ... aside from rocking the grape smuggler, he's getting super handsy with his costar, Ludivine Sagnier. Props to her, BTW, for making the huge cross necklace work with a very revealing bikini.

This is probably a good time to make it clear Jude plays a fictional pope -- the first American one -- and not a real one from history.

