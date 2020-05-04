John Cena Surprises 7-Year-Old Despite Pandemic, Grants Epic Make-A-Wish

Breaking News

A 7-year-old battling cancer got the surprise of a lifetime Sunday ... John Cena visited the boy for an epic early birthday present -- coronavirus pandemic be damned.

The WWE superstar flew out to Odessa, FL to grant the Make-A-Wish ... with Cena wearing a mask and gloves to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while there.

The trip turned out to be an awesome pick-me-up for David Castle, who's battling Wilms tumor, a type of cancer that attacks the kidneys -- because his mom tells WFLA Cena's presence brought the child to tears.

FYI -- Castle's family says the boy's been through A TON since his diagnosis in Oct. 2019, saying, David's "undergone very painful tests, surgery, and long days and nights at the hospital."

But, Cena did his best to take the boy's mind away from his fight ... gifting David with his own personal WWE belt and a bunch of other swag, including autographed T-shirts and armbands.

By the way, Castle's birthday is next week ... which makes Cena's trip an even sweeter one!!

Of course, John's been doing cool visits like this for YEARS ... the guy holds the record for most wishes granted to Make-A-Wish -- with more than 600 total!!!