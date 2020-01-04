John Cena Has Romantic Dinner with Girlfriend After Nikki Bella Engagement Announcement

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

John Cena does not seem at all bothered by the fact his ex-girlfriend, Nikki Bella, is engaged ... he's way too involved in his new relationship.

John was leaving the Montage hotel in Bev Hills Friday night with GF, Shay Shariatzadeh ... he's been dating her for several months. He said back in November, "I'm extremely happy." It seems like he still is.

Eyewitnesses tell us John and Shay were dining outside, drinking wine, kissing and holding hands. Not sure if they ate anything!

As we reported, Nikki announced Friday she's engaged to her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Artem Chiqvintsev. Turns out they've been engaged since November ... when he popped the question to her in France.

John and Nikki broke up in 2018. They were together for 6 years, but the subject of having children seemed to torpedo the relationship.