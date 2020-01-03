Nikki Bella Engaged To Artem Chigvintsev After John Cena Breakup

Breaking News

Nikki Bella has found her forever dance partner ... 'cause the ex-WWE superstar and Artem Chigvintsev are getting HITCHED!!!

The couple broke the news on Friday, saying they got engaged a few months ago after a romantic trip to France ... but just now decided to take it public.

"I said yes in France in November!" Bella said on social media. "We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Of course, Bella was famously engaged to John Cena ... and they were together for 6 years before a very public breakup in 2018.

Cena tried like hell to win Nikki back shortly after the fallout ... but she slammed the door on that relationship and began dating Chigvintsev in 2019.

Bella and the "Dancing with the Stars" pro were paired up on the show back in 2017 ... before they were eventually eliminated in the 7th show of the season.

Artem also posted about the engagement ... saying, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what’s to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes."