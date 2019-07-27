John Cena Kissing Girlfriend Shay at Restaurant

Exclusive TMZ

John Cena is fully involved ... fully involved with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

John and Shay could not keep their hands and lips off each other as they dined Friday night at a Tampa restaurant, Ocean Prime.

They've been together since March ... so his former GF Nikki Bella is far, far away in his rear view. They broke up almost exactly a year ago. You'll recall, there was a thing over babies ... she wanted one, he didn't, he changed his mind, she wasn't moved by that, etc. etc.

BTW ... Shay is Canadian. She works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.

If you're interested ... they ordered steak, potatoes, salad, a bottle of wine and a chocolate desert. And get this ... they were at the table for 4 HOURS!!! She was hold his hand a lot and they laughed and talked through the evening.