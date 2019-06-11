John Cena I'm Thinking About WWE Retirement

John Cena, I'm Thinking About WWE Retirement

EXCLUSIVE

John Cena's days in the WWE ring could be numbered ... with the superstar admitting he's been recently giving serious thought about hanging up his trunks for good.

The WWE legend was out in New York when he was asked by Adam Glyn about the disastrous match between The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg at Super Showdown on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg suffered a nasty head wound during the match -- and both wrestlers are being criticized for a sloppy and dangerous performance. Some are calling for both wrestlers to retire.

Cena says when it comes to calling it a career, it's up to the individual and it's not his place to advise either wrestler.

However, Cena admits retirement is something he's been thinking about lately ... especially now that he's 42-years-old.

The difference between Cena and other wrestlers... Cena is in the middle of a booming movie career.

In fact, it was just announced he'll be joining the Fast and Furious franchise -- and Cena raved about how grateful he is to have the opportunity.

"I'm very grateful to Vin Diesel for certainly orchestrating it all and making it happen," Cena says.

Look, Cena probably won't retire in the immediate future -- and even when he does wrap up his wrestling career, he loves WWE so much, he'll likely always be a part of the WWE universe in one capacity or another.