WWE's Dave Bautista Retires After WrestleMania ... 'Hell Of a Run'

WWE's Dave Bautista Retires After WrestleMania

Breaking News

It's all over for Batista!!!!

The WWE superstar -- turned movie star -- announced his retirement from "Sports Entertainment" just hours after losing an insane match to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

First off, the match was crazy ... the 50-year-old -- who was a 6-TIME champ in the WWE -- battled his face-off with Triple H on Sunday. Triple H even used pliers to rip out Batista's nose ring during the match.

Then, after being hit with everything from a steel chair to steel steps ... Triple H hit Batista with his signature Pedigree move to end the match -- and Batista's career.

Afterward, Dave Bautista went to social media to say goodbye to the fans ...

"To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you. From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you"

"Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give. I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment."

"I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey."

Don't worry, Dave will be fine ... he's become a massive movie star thanks to his role as Drax the Destroyer in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

He's also got a TON of new movies on the way.

As for his wrestling career, Batista will go down as one of the greats -- with some of the most memorable matches of all time. In fact, he won the Royal Rumble in 2005 after eliminating John Cena. He won the Rumble again in 2014.