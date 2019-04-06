Stephanie McMahon Love To Sign Gronk & Conor McGregor ... To WWE

Stephanie McMahon Says She'd Love To Sign Gronk, Conor McGregor To WWE

EXCLUSIVE

Stephanie McMahon has her sights set on Conor McGregor and Rob Gronkowski ... telling TMZ Sports she would LOVE to get both sports superstars in the WWE ring.

We talked to McMahon -- Vince's daughter AND WWE honcho -- Friday night in NYC ... and asked her if there was anyone outside the WWE fam (like Conor or Gronk) she'd be interested in signing to the organization.

"Anybody who has a real big personality. I'd love to have Gronk in the ring. Conor McGregor, huge personality," McMahon told us.

"It's really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability."

We followed up ... asking if there have been any conversations between WWE and Gronk or Conor.

"We are always having conversations."

So, yea ... definitely wasn't a no.

That wasn't all ... Stephanie also talked about the 1st all-female main event at WrestleMania -- and she made it crystal clear there's 1 simple reason Ronda, Becky, and Charlotte are headlining -- they're the best.

"It's not about women having this opportunity because of a movement. It's about these 3 women, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey being the biggest stars in WWE right now with the best storyline, the best characters," McMahon says.

"They are the main event because they've earned it, and that's what our audience is most interested in seeing."