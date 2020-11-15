Ryan Cabrera and WWE's Alexa Bliss Get Engaged

And She Said Yes!!!

Breaking News

Singer Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss have something to celebrate during these bleak COVID times ... THEY'RE ENGAGED!!!

Ryan posted a pic of the question-popping Saturday night, with the caption, "tonight was the best night of my life!!! And it's just the beginning!!!"

Bliss added Ryan popped the question one year after they met. She said, "One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES."

Cabrera and Bliss met at a Smackdown event with The Miz doing the honors as matchmaker ... they all hung out during the show, and Ryan and Alexa clearly had a connection.

Alexa had been engaged to fellow wrestler Buddy Murphy, and Ryan ended his relationship with “The Hills” star Audrina Patridge 2 years ago.