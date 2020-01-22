WWE's Alexa Bliss, 'My Pig Is Cuter Than My Butt'

'My Pig Is Cuter Than My Butt'

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss has a serious bone to pick with her fans ... who keep showing more social media love to her butt than her adorable pet piggy!

Bliss has more than 4 MILLION followers on Instagram who follow the 5-time WWE champ in and outside of the ring. As Alexa points out, the fans seem to like pics of her physique!

Buttttttt ... Alexa is also a proud pig parent who's obsessed with her porker pet, Larry Steve, (who also has 97,000 followers!) and she's upset that he doesn't get the same amount of "likes" her butt racks up!

In fact, Bliss posted about the situation recently saying, "I’m not really a fan of the fact that a pic of my booty shorts got WAAAAYYY more 'likes' than any pics of my pups or pig."

We saw Bliss at LAX and asked straight-up -- why the beef?

"I think Larry is a lot cuter than my butt!"