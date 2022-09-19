WWE Legend Trish Stratus Undergoes Emergency Surgery On Appendix

Play video content

Trish Stratus was rushed into surgery last week after experiencing severe pain in her stomach ... but, thankfully, she is now on the road to recovery.

The WWE legend shared the scary experience with her followers on her social media page on Sunday, saying after a 10-hour travel day, she felt pain so intense that it prompted her to go to the ER.

While there, she said she found out her appendix was "about to burst."

"I’m really glad I went to check it out," Trish said on her Instagram, "you know to avoid the whole dying thing."

Trish -- who said she initially thought nothing of the pain but decided to go to the doc after it kept getting worse -- posted videos of herself on a hospital bed both before and after the procedure. She seemed to be in good spirits in both clips, and said afterward "recovery hasn’t been too bad so far, definitely manageable."

"Got 3 new scars to add to my body badges and one less organ," she said ... adding, "Turns out it’s an organ that serves no function so good riddance old pal."

The 46-year-old -- who was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2013 -- is now encouraging people to check in with their doctors about stomach pain instead of waiting until it's too late to intervene.

"A reminder that if you ever have a nagging pain in your lower right quadrant - do go to emergency," she wrote.