WWE Legend Lita Says WrestleMania 39 Was 'Surreal,' Thanks To Trish, Becky

WWE legend Lita is still floating on cloud nine after teaming up with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 ... telling TMZ Sports she ranks the "surreal" moment at the top of her career!!

"With age comes perspective," Lita told us. "I just feel like I could really be in the moment and soak it in and be appreciative to be there. And to have done it when I wasn't looking for it, it was able to give me this really in-the-moment sense of appreciation."

Lita -- whose real name is Amy Dumas -- admitted she felt like a fan when she walked down the stage with Trish, her best friend, and Lynch, AKA "The Man," to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

The 48-year-old former women's champion -- who broke barriers as a singles competitor and with the revolutionary Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff) tag team -- loves that the WWE is bridging the gap between her era and the upcoming women's superstars.

"To be invited back in to come to play with these phenomenal athletes with just as much passion pushing things forward to heights that I did not know were possible," Lita said, "we're running out of boxes to check."

In 2004, Lita and Trish fought for the women's championship on Monday Night Raw, marking the first time in WWE history a women's match headlined a WWE show. It ultimately paved the way for Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey to main event WrestleMania.

