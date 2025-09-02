Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Found Not Liable On ALL Counts In Civil Case

Cardi B Civil Trial Not Liable On All Counts ... Vengeance Will Be Hers!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
cardi-b-verdict-kal-09-02-2025
VICTORY FOR CARDI
Court TV

Cardi B can breathe easy now that she's just been found not liable of assault and battery in a civil case by a unanimous jury, and won't have to pay any damages -- and she plans to countersue anyone in the future who drop a "nefarious" lawsuit against her.

cardi-b-presser-kal-09-02-2025
WARNING TO FUTURE SUITS
TMZ.com

Plaintiff Emani Ellis spoke to the media afterwards and said she's not disappointed by the decision, but happy she got to have her day in court. Her lawyer says they plan to file an appeal.

cardi-b-plantiff-kal-09-02-2025
WE INTEND TO APPEAL
TMZ.com

Emani Ellis -- a former security guard -- sued Cardi for $24 million and alleged the "Bodak Yellow" rapper hit her, cut her face, spit on her and hurled racial slurs during a 2018 spat.

cardi-b-exit-kal-09-02-2025
FRIENDLY FOR THE FANS
TMZ.com

Cardi B took the stand last week and denied touching or spitting on Ellis ... instead, Cardi claimed she got into a verbal altercation with Ellis, who was working security at her obstetrician's office. CB claimed Ellis was recording her with a phone and publicizing her doctor's visit while she was pregnant with her first child.

090225_cardi_b_court_arrival_kal_v2
ARRIVING IN STYLE
TMZ.com

Ellis testified Cardi used a long fingernail to slice open her left cheek ... but Cardi's doctor and his receptionist both told the jury they never saw Cardi hit Ellis.

Cardi said she was pregnant at the time and wouldn't have tried to get physical with Ellis, who she said was much bigger than her.

cardi-b-recall-incident-kal-08-26-2025
SHE GOT IN MY FACE!
Court TV

As we first reported, Ellis sued Cardi in 2020 ... and last month the suit made it to trial.

only-fans-key-art-horizontal
CREATORS SQUARE OFF
TMZ Studios

Cardi B showed up in court in L.A. County multiple times as the trial played out, wearing fancy outfits and different hairstyles ... plus some expensive bling.

082725_cardi_b_money_grab_kal
SHE JUST WANTS MY MONEY!!!
Court TV

All along, Cardi's called the civil suit a cash grab.

