Cardi B Found Not Liable On ALL Counts In Civil Case

Cardi B can breathe easy now that she's just been found not liable of assault and battery in a civil case by a unanimous jury, and won't have to pay any damages -- and she plans to countersue anyone in the future who drop a "nefarious" lawsuit against her.

Plaintiff Emani Ellis spoke to the media afterwards and said she's not disappointed by the decision, but happy she got to have her day in court. Her lawyer says they plan to file an appeal.

Emani Ellis -- a former security guard -- sued Cardi for $24 million and alleged the "Bodak Yellow" rapper hit her, cut her face, spit on her and hurled racial slurs during a 2018 spat.

Cardi B took the stand last week and denied touching or spitting on Ellis ... instead, Cardi claimed she got into a verbal altercation with Ellis, who was working security at her obstetrician's office. CB claimed Ellis was recording her with a phone and publicizing her doctor's visit while she was pregnant with her first child.

Ellis testified Cardi used a long fingernail to slice open her left cheek ... but Cardi's doctor and his receptionist both told the jury they never saw Cardi hit Ellis.

Cardi said she was pregnant at the time and wouldn't have tried to get physical with Ellis, who she said was much bigger than her.

As we first reported, Ellis sued Cardi in 2020 ... and last month the suit made it to trial.

Cardi B showed up in court in L.A. County multiple times as the trial played out, wearing fancy outfits and different hairstyles ... plus some expensive bling.

