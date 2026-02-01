Melania Trump Documentary Earns $7 Million Opening Weekend

Melania Trump is making serious noise at the box office.

The First Lady's big budget documentary, "Melania," pulled in $7.04 million during its opening weekend, easily beating expectations and marking the largest opening for a non-fiction film in the past decade, according to Deadline.

The debut topped the previous record holder, 2023's "After Death," which opened to $5 million. What makes the win even bigger -- early projections were far more modest. Pre-release estimates had the film opening between $3 million and $5 million, while some analysts predicted an even smaller turnout.

"Melania" premiered Thursday at the newly rebranded Kennedy Center, ahead of its global theatrical release on Friday. The film is backed by a reported $40 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios, along with a hefty $35 million marketing campaign.

The doc offers selective glimpses into Melania's life in the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.