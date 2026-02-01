Melania Trump Documentary Earns $7 Million Opening Weekend
Melania Trump Doc Scores $7 Million Debut!!!
Melania Trump is making serious noise at the box office.
The First Lady's big budget documentary, "Melania," pulled in $7.04 million during its opening weekend, easily beating expectations and marking the largest opening for a non-fiction film in the past decade, according to Deadline.
The debut topped the previous record holder, 2023's "After Death," which opened to $5 million. What makes the win even bigger -- early projections were far more modest. Pre-release estimates had the film opening between $3 million and $5 million, while some analysts predicted an even smaller turnout.
"Melania" premiered Thursday at the newly rebranded Kennedy Center, ahead of its global theatrical release on Friday. The film is backed by a reported $40 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios, along with a hefty $35 million marketing campaign.
The doc offers selective glimpses into Melania's life in the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.
The film marks director Brett Ratner's return to the big screen after years away following multiple sexual misconduct allegations during the #MeToo movement. No criminal charges were filed against him.