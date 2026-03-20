Oklahoma City Thunder Won't Visit Donald Trump At White House, Cite Timing Issue

The Oklahoma City Thunder are opting to pass on the White House tradition after winning the 2025 NBA Finals ... with the team saying at the end of the day, their schedule didn't allow it.

OKC shared the news with The Athletic, citing "timing issues" as the reason why the champs wouldn't be able to swing by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to visit President Donald Trump when they are in town this weekend for a showdown with the Wizards.

"We have been in touch with the White House and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out, the team told the outlet.

The President has yet to speak on the team not visiting, but Trump has become familiar with NBA squads not making the customary visit. The Golden State Warriors declined the chance to go in 2017 -- which led DJT to tweet that the invitation was actually withdrawn.

In 2018, when the Warriors won their second-straight Larry O'Brien Trophy, they didn't even get an invite. In 2019, the Toronto Raptors were the big winners -- and they visited Justin Trudeau in Ottawa.

After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tradition resumed in 2023, when the Warriors hung out with President Joe Biden.

Plenty of teams have visited Trump during his second term. The Philadelphia Eagles, the Florida Panthers, the Ohio State University football team, Inter Miami CF and the U.S. Men's hockey team all took part in the championship festivities with POTUS.

Play video content X / @MargoMartin47, @Scavino47