Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200M Deal To Sell Music Catalog

Justin Bieber has his sights set on a music deal, one that would sell the rights to his entire catalog ... and it's reportedly got a price tag close to $200 million.

The big-ticket transaction would be with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, according to The Wall Street Journal ... whose sources claim the sale could go down as the largest music-rights acquisition in the company's history.

The possible deal could cover Justin's entire catalog of recorded music, which includes 6 albums over the span of a decade not to mention a ton of singles and collabs over the years.

Hipgnosis isn't a stranger in the world of acquisitions ... because the company reportedly bought catalog rights to Justin Timberlake's catalog earlier this year for $100M.

Experts and investors say putting money down on younger music comes with a higher risk, while jumping on older hits is safer -- especially as popularity in decades-old songs grows over time.