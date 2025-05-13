Justin Bieber Goes On Bizarre Rant, Uses Face Filter

Justin Bieber's got a lot to say ... and he's touching on a bunch of topics in a wide ranging rant ... talking faith, honor, integrity, fishing, purpose and his desire to please.

The Biebs just posted a 13-page slideshow on Instagram where he's using a face filter and talking into a smartphone camera ... and it's ... something.

Justin starts off talking about going to Alaska when he was younger to go fishing ... claiming he would reel in a bunch of fish.

Then he starts talking about how God has a plan for him and everything is going to be all good ... or, in his words, "Gucci."

Justin also rants about being there for people who need them ... and he says honor and integrity guide his life with purpose. He also mentions a desire to please.

He's also sparked concern among fans for some videos of him partying at Coachella and smoking out of a bong in Iceland.